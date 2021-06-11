Sports

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour is a finalist for the NHL’s top coaching award

Carolina Hurricanes’ coach Rod Brind’Amour watches his team during practice on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Carolina Hurricanes’ coach Rod Brind’Amour watches his team during practice on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

In his third year as an NHL head coach, the Carolina Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour is a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year.

Brind’Amour was named a finalist Friday with Joel Quenneville of the Florida Panthers and Dean Evason of the Minnesota Wild. The winner will be announced during the Stanley Cup semifinals or the Stanley Cup finals.

Brind’Amour, the captain of Carolina’s 2006 Stanley Cup champions, has taken the Canes to the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of his three seasons as head coach. The Canes reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2019 — Carolina’s first playoff appearance since 2009 — and were beaten this season in the second round by the Tampa Bay Lightning, the 2020 Cup champion.

“He’s a great coach,” Canes captain Jordan Staal said Friday. “He’s got it figured out. He knows how to push the buttons and get the best out of everyone. He’s a guy I look up to in all aspects of life. The way he carries himself, what he does day to day, the way he treats people.”

The Canes won the Central Division and defeated the Nashville Predators in the opening round of the playoffs. Brind’Amour’s nomination comes as he attempts to finalize a new contract extension with the Hurricanes.

“You look at where we were when he took over and where we are now, all across the board, top to bottom, in the locker room, on the ice, in the organization, it’s a night-and-day difference.,” defenseman Jaccob Slavin said Friday. “He has a huge role. He’s awesome. As a coach, he’s awesome. As a person, he’s awesome.”

Peter Laviolette was the team’s most recent Jack Adams finalist in 2005-06. Laviolette lost out that year to the Sabres’ Lindy Ruff.

The Jack Adams Award is presented by the National Hockey League Broadcasters Association.

(This is a developing story)

Profile Image of Chip Alexander
Chip Alexander
In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.
  Comments  

Sports

Palmer and Gibson earn 1st US Olympic diving berths

June 11, 2021 11:21 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service