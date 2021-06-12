Kowar scheduled to start for Royals at Athletics

Kansas City Royals (30-32, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (38-27, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jackson Kowar (0-1, 54.00 ERA, 7.50 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (2-1, 3.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -150, Royals +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to take on the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The Athletics are 20-18 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 79 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Matt Olson leads them with 15, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Royals are 14-17 in road games. Kansas City has hit 61 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Salvador Perez leads them with 16, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-3. Lou Trivino earned his third victory and Seth Brown went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Scott Barlow took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 15 home runs and is batting .273.

Perez leads the Royals with 69 hits and has 42 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Royals: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.90 ERA

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Adalberto Mondesi: (hamstring).