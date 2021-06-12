San Francisco visits Washington, aims to build on DeSclafani’s solid showing

San Francisco Giants (39-23, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (25-34, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Nationals: Joe Ross (2-6, 4.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani pitched nine innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with eight strikeouts against Washington.

The Nationals are 13-16 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .304.

The Giants are 21-14 in road games. The San Francisco pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.22, Anthony DeSclafani leads the staff with a mark of 3.09.

The Giants won the last meeting 1-0. DeSclafani earned his sixth victory and Buster Posey went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Paolo Espino took his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 21 extra base hits and is batting .304.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 41 RBIs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (nose), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (undisclosed), Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (thumb), Alex Dickerson: (back), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Curt Casali: (wrist).