The Latest: French teen Van Assche wins boys title in Paris

France's Luca van Assche celebrates as he defeats compatriot Arthur Fils in their boys final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) AP

2 p.m.

Luca Van Assche gave France hope that there's light at the end of the tunnel by winning the boys' title at Roland Garros.

The 17-year-old Van Assche defeated compatriot Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

France started the main draw with 18 men but none made it past the second round for the country's worst collective result in the professional era.

The French juniors fared better with four making it to the semifinals for the first time in the tournament's history.

The last Frenchman to win the men's singles title at Roland Garros is Yannick Noah in 1983.