Slumping Royals look to end 3-game losing streak against Tigers

Detroit Tigers (26-39, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (30-34, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (6-5, 5.75 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -138, Tigers +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Royals are 15-20 against AL Central opponents. Kansas City has hit 64 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats.

The Tigers are 11-24 against AL Central Division teams. Detroit's lineup has 69 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the club with 10 homers.

The Royals won the last meeting 3-2. Kyle Zimmer earned his third victory and Carlos Santana went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Michael Fulmer registered his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 29 extra base hits and is batting .285.

Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 31 RBIs and is batting .242.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .223 batting average, 5.98 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Adalberto Mondesi: (hamstring).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (shoulder), Victor Reyes: (intercostal strain), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Jonathan Schoop: (hand), Jeimer Candelario: (undisclsoed), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).