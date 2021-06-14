Peterson expected to start as Mets host the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (38-27, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (32-25, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-6, 4.97 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Mets: David Peterson (1-5, 6.32 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -107, Cubs -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Chicago will square off on Monday.

The Mets are 17-6 in home games in 2020. New York has a team on-base percentage of .310, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .348.

The Cubs have gone 14-17 away from home. Chicago has hit 88 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Javier Baez leads them with 14, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Cubs won the last meeting 4-3. Dan Winkler earned his first victory and Kris Bryant went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Chicago. Edwin Diaz took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 31 RBIs and is batting .262.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 66 hits and is batting .297.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .186 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Jacob deGrom: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Billy McKinney: (knee), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (personal), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (finger), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Javier Baez: (thumb), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).