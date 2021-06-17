Nashville SC visits New York after Mukhtar’s 2-goals game

Nashville SC (2-0-5) vs. New York Red Bulls (3-4-0)

Harrison, New Jersey; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +134, Nashville SC +211, Draw +220; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville SC into a matchup with New York after scoring two goals against Atlanta United FC.

The Red Bulls compiled a 9-9-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 5-4-1 in home matches. New York scored 31 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 34.

Nashville SC compiled an 8-7-8 record overall a season ago while finishing 4-5-3 in road matches. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season and recorded 20 assists.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Andres Reyes, Andrew Gutman (injured), Florian Valot (injured), Jason Pendant (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured).

Nashville SC: Brian Anunga (injured).