Houston Dynamo visit Los Angeles FC in Western Conference play

Houston Dynamo (3-3-2) vs. Los Angeles FC (2-3-2)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -252, Houston +684, Draw +360; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC faces the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference action.

Los Angeles FC went 9-8-5 overall a season ago while going 8-2-4 at home. Los Angeles FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.1 shots on goal per game last season.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall and 1-7-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Houston scored 30 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Erik Duenas (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured).

Houston: Sam Junqua (injured).