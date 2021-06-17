Sports

FC Dallas hosts Minnesota United FC in Western Conference play

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Minnesota United FC (2-4-1) vs. FC Dallas (1-3-3)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -102, Minnesota United FC +258, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC visits FC Dallas in Western Conference action.

FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-1-4 at home. FC Dallas scored 29 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 26.

Minnesota United FC went 9-5-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-4-4 on the road. Minnesota United FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.4 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira (injured), Nkosi Tafari (injured), Kyle Zobeck (injured), Phelipe Megiolaro (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Ike Opara (injured), Emanuel Reynoso (injured), Ethan Finlay (injured).

