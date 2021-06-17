Sports
LA Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders hit the pitch
Seattle Sounders FC (5-0-3) vs. LA Galaxy (5-2-0)
Carson, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +196, Seattle +143, Draw +222; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy square off against the Seattle Sounders.
The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall and 4-6-2 at home during the 2020 season. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago and recorded 17 assists.
The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-4-3 on the road. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.
The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 3-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Derrick Williams, Sebastian Lletget, Jalen Neal (injured).
Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Josh Atencio (injured).
