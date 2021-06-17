Sports

Austin FC hosts San Jose in home opener

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

San Jose Earthquakes (3-5-0) vs. Austin FC (2-4-2)

Austin; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +101, San Jose +239, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC hosts its first home game of the season against San Jose.

Austin FC takes the field for the ninth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 9-6 through its first eight games of MLS play.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-7-1 on the road. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago and had 26 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Daniel Pereira (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

San Jose: Jackson Yueill, Jacob Akanyirige (injured).

  Comments  

Sports

New England looks to continue 3-game win streak with victory over New York City FC

June 17, 2021 3:17 AM

Sports

Toronto FC hosts Orlando City SC in conference play

June 17, 2021 3:17 AM

Sports

Chicago visits Columbus, aims to avoid 4th consecutive road loss

June 17, 2021 3:17 AM

Sports

FC Cincinnati hosts the Colorado Rapids in a non-conference matchup

June 17, 2021 3:17 AM

Sports

DC United plays Inter Miami CF after Kamara’s 2-goal game

June 17, 2021 3:17 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service