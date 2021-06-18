Aces score 33 second-quarter points to ease past Liberty

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) jumps for a finger roll over New York Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb (32) and guard/forward Betnijah Laney (44) during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) AP

Kelsey Plum scored 18 points with seven assists, A’ja Wilson had 17 points and seven rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 103-76 on Thursday night.

Liz Cambage added 13 points and nine boards, and Chelsea Gray had 15 points with six assists for Las Vegas (10-3), which routed New York for a second straight game. Riquna Williams scored 11 and Ji-Su Park had three of Las Vegas' 10 blocked shots.

Las Vegas scored 33 points in second quarter to help build a 55-34 halftime lead. Betnijah Laney, Reshanda Gray and Michaela Onyenwere combined to score 32 of New York’s 34 first-half points and the rest of the Liberty were 1 for 19 from the field.

Laney scored 20 points for New York (6-6). Gray had 17 points and Rebecca Allen added 14. Sabrina Ionescu, who played for the first time since June 5 due to an ankle injury, had one point, four rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes of play.