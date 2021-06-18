Milwaukee takes 4-game slide into matchup with Colorado

Milwaukee Brewers (38-31, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-41, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.13 ERA, .84 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +166, Brewers -191; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Rockies are 24-14 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .326.

The Brewers have gone 18-13 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .208 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .315.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-3. German Marquez earned his fifth victory and C.J. Cron went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Colorado. Brandon Woodruff registered his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 43 RBIs and is batting .257.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 51 hits and is batting .236.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .254 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .188 batting average, 3.44 ERA

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Mychal Givens: (back), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (shoulder), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).