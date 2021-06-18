Kaprielian expected to start for the Athletics against Yankees

Oakland Athletics (43-27, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (36-32, third in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-1, 2.51 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.74 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -140, Athletics +115; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Oakland will square off on Friday.

The Yankees are 17-16 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 86 home runs as a team this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with 15, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Athletics are 18-9 on the road. Oakland has a collective on-base percentage of .318, good for fourth in the American League. Mark Canha leads the club with a mark of .374.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 15 home runs and has 35 RBIs.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .603.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 8-2, .255 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique), Gleyber Torres: (back).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (head).