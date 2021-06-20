Orlando City SC and San Jose meet in cross-conference contest

San Jose Earthquakes (3-5-1) vs. Orlando City SC (4-1-3)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in a non-conference matchup.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall and 8-1-3 at home during the 2020 season. Orlando City SC averaged 2.1 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

The Earthquakes finished 8-9-6 overall and 4-7-1 on the road a season ago. San Jose scored 44 goals last season and registered 26 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Ruan (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez, Rodrigo Schlegel, Wilfredo A. Rivera Cepeda (injured).

San Jose: Jacob Akanyirige (injured).