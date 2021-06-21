Colorado visits Sporting Kansas City after 2 straight shutout wins

Colorado Rapids (5-2-1) vs. Sporting Kansas City (5-3-2)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -133, Colorado +283, Draw +322; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado comes into a matchup with Sporting Kansas City after notching two straight shutout wins.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall and 6-4-1 at home a season ago. Sporting Kansas City averaged two goals on 5.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Rapids went 8-6-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-5-1 on the road. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 31.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured), Gadi Kinda, Kendall Mcintosh (injured), Remi Walter (injured).

Colorado: Younes Namli (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured).