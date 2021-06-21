Sports

The Latest: Denmark has last chance to advance at Euro 2020

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Denmark's captain Simon Kjaer, left, gets touched on the shoulder by Denmark's manager Kasper Hjulmand during a training session at the training ground in Helsingor, Denmark, Sunday, June 20, 2021 the day before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Russia. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Denmark's captain Simon Kjaer, left, gets touched on the shoulder by Denmark's manager Kasper Hjulmand during a training session at the training ground in Helsingor, Denmark, Sunday, June 20, 2021 the day before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Russia. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Martin Meissner AP

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Denmark has one more chance to qualify for the round of 16 at the European Championship.

The Danes have lost both of their matches so far at Euro 2020 and have played most of the time without Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the field against Finland in the opener. He suffered cardiac arrest late in the first half of that game and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

But Denmark can still get enough points to advance from Group B if the team beats Russia in Copenhagen and Belgium tops Finland in St. Petersburg.

Ukraine and Austria will face each other in Bucharest knowing a draw is likely to be enough for both to advance. The Netherlands has already won Group B and North Macedonia has already been eliminated.

The Dutch will take on North Macedonia at the same time in Amsterdam.

  Comments  

Sports

Phoenix takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Los Angeles

June 21, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Rangers look to end 6-game losing streak against Athletics

June 21, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Darvish expected to start for San Diego against Los Angeles

June 21, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Civale scheduled to start for Cleveland against Chicago

June 21, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Odorizzi, Astros to face Akin, Orioles

June 21, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Diamondbacks look to break 17-game losing streak against Brewers

June 21, 2021 3:21 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service