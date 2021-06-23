Pirates rally for 6-3 win over skidding White Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates' Erik Gonzalez singles off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Garrett Crochet, driving in two runs, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night.

A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after they were held scoreless on two hits through six innings.

But the Pirates answered in the bottom half against rookie reliever Garrett Crochet (2-4), who was charged with four runs without getting an out.

Gonzalez’s hit put Pittsburgh ahead 5-3 and helped extend Chicago's losing streak to five games, the longest of the season for the AL Central leaders.

Adam Frazier homered for the Pirates, and Bryan Reynolds had two hits and two RBIs.

David Bednar (1-1) got the last out of the seventh for his first major league win. Richard Rodriguez earned his ninth save in 11 tries with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Grandal’s home run off starting pitcher Tyler Anderson was his 11th of the season and fourth as a pinch-hitter in his 10-year career. The lead didn’t last long after starter Lucas Giolito was removed for a pinch-hitter later in the inning.

Greogry Polanco and Phillip Evans hit back-to-back singles to start the Pittsburgh seventh. Kevin Newman then beat out a bunt for a single and Polanco scored the tying run when third baseman Yoan Moncada made a wide throw to first for an error.

Gonzalez followed by grounding his go-ahead single into left field. Reynolds added an RBI single later in the inning to make it 6-3.

Anderson allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. In six innings, Giolito gave up two runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Giolito threw a no-hitter against the Pirates last season in Chicago.

Frazier helped the Pirates take a 2-0 lead. He hit a solo home run in the third and walked and scored on Reynolds’ single in the sixth.

WHITE SOX LOSE ENGEL

White Sox outfielder Adam Engel went back on the injured list with a strained right hamstring. He missed the first 58 games of the season because of a similar injury.

Engel and Brian Goodwin had been splitting time in center field over the past 10 days. Luis Robert, the team's regular center fielder and last year’s AL Rookie of the Year runner-up, has been out since May 3 with a strained right hip flexor.

In 10 games, Engel is hitting .241 with three home runs. There is no timetable for his return.

“An amateur’s guess, I’d say it’s going to be more than 10 days,” manager Tony La Russa said. “I’m disappointed for him and for us. He’s come back with a bang and done a lot of really good things.”

Outfielder Luis Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

BUSY BUCCOS

Tuesday began a stretch in which the Pirates are scheduled to play on 20 consecutive days leading up to the All-Star break.

Manager Derek Shelton said the Pirates are likely to call up some pitchers from the minor leagues to make spot starts in the coming days. That would give the regular members of the rotation extra rest and afford the rebuilding Pirates a chance to look at some of their prospects.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Michael Kopech (strained left hamstring) threw a bullpen and is expected to pitch a simulated game Friday. … OF Billy Hamilton (strained right oblique) is likely to start swinging a bat this weekend.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Dylan Cease (5-3, 3.99 ERA) is scheduled to face RHP Chase DeJong (0-1, 4.26) on Wednesday in the finale of the two-game series. Cease is 2-3 with a 6.89 ERA in seven road starts this season.