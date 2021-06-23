Minnesota United strikes early in 2-0 win over Austin FC

Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou scored early goals eight minutes apart and Minnesota United beat expansion Austin FC 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota (3-4-2) won for the first time since May 15 when it edged FC Dallas 1-0, also at Allianz Field. Austin (2-5-3) is winless in seven games.

Romain Métanire made his run to the end line on the right side before passing back out to Fragapane, who got a clean look and put it in the upper corner past a helpless keeper at 10 minutes.

Eight minutes later, Hunou headed in a well placed corner from Fragapane for a two-goal lead.