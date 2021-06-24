Ebobisse caps Timbers’ comeback in 2-2 draw with Dynamo

Houston Dynamo midfielder Matias Vera, front, brings down the ball in front of Portland Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma, back during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

Jeremy Ebobisse scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

Ebobisse headed home a wide cross from Larrys Mabiala, capping the second-half comeback for the Timbers (4-4-1). It was the forward’s first goal of the season.

Dairon Asprilla pulled Portland within one in the 50th minute, gathering a lead pass from Claudio Bravo and placing a chip shot over the goalkeeper.

The Dynamo (3-3-4) opened the scoring in the 15th minute on Fafà Picault's close-range header. Tyler Pasher extended the Houston lead in the 33rd, curling home a right-footed shot from the top of the penalty area.