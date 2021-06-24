Sports

Reds face the Braves following Miley’s strong performance

Atlanta Braves (35-38, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (36-36, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD Reds: Tony Santillan (0-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Wade Miley. Miley went seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Minnesota.

The Reds are 16-16 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .248 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the club with an average of .340.

The Braves are 15-18 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .423, good for second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .602 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 17 home runs and is batting .333.

Freddie Freeman is second on the Braves with 16 home runs and has 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Braves: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (finger), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Guillermo Heredia: (wrist), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (back), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

