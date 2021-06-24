How and when to watch, stream, listen to NC State vs. Vanderbilt in Friday’s CWS game

N.C. State needs one win to reach the College World Series championship series and has two chances to get there.

The Wolfpack plays Vanderbilt Friday at 2 p.m. NC State is unbeaten in the College World Series. Vanderbilt has one loss.

So if NC State wins on Friday, the Commodores are eliminated, and the Wolfpack advances. If Vanderbilt wins Friday, the teams will play again Saturday at 2 p.m. The winner of that game advances to the CWS championship round and the loser will be eliminated.

Television, streaming info

ESPN2 will televise Friday’s game, using a broadcast crew of Tom Hart on play-by-play, Chris Burke and Ben McDonald as analysts and Kris Budden as reporter.

ESPN2 is available on Spectrum cable (channel 301), DirecTV (channel 209) and Dish Network (channel 143), as well as on streaming services like Hulu, Sling and YouTube TV. It can also be streamed via the ESPN app and at ESPN.com/watch.

Audio broadcasts are available online on the N.C. State athletics website, or via the TuneIn app, which you can find here.

Probable pitchers

N.C. State coach Elliott Avent told the N&O Thursday that he plans to start freshman right-hander Matt Willadsen in Friday’s game. Willadsen, from Holly Springs, is 5-3 with a 4.73 earned run average this season in 13 games started.

Vanderbilt is expected to start junior right-hander Kumar Rocker, who is 13-3, 2.58 ERA. He has 162 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched this season. As a freshman in 2019, Rocker threw a no-hitter when Vanderbilt faced elimination against Duke in the Super Regional. The Commodores went on to win the national championship.