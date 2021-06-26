Los Angeles takes 4-game skid into matchup with Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Angels (36-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (46-31, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (5-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-2, 4.03 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -163, Angels +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Rays are 22-15 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has slugged .386 this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with a .485 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Angels are 15-20 in road games. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .311 is fourteenth in the league. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with an OBP of .343.

The Rays won the last meeting 4-3. Collin McHugh earned his second victory and Meadows went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Jose Suarez took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 54 RBIs and is batting .235.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 41 extra base hits and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .198 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 3-7, .265 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Taylor Walls: (wrist).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Kurt Suzuki: (head).