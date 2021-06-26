Hawks, Bucks face off with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Atlanta; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -5; over/under is 224.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks for game three of the Eastern Conference finals with the series tied 1-1. The Bucks won the previous meeting 125-91. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points to lead Milwaukee to the victory and Trae Young recorded 15 points in defeat for Atlanta.

The Hawks are 24-18 against conference opponents. Atlanta is 6-15 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 45.6 rebounds per game.

The Bucks have gone 30-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdan Bogdanovic leads the Hawks with 3.3 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 16.4 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Young is averaging 30.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 11.0 rebounds and averages 28.1 points. Khris Middleton is averaging 22 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hawks: Averaging 105.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 45.4% shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 109.6 points, 50.9 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points on 43.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out for season (knee), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).