The Latest: England to face Germany at Wembley, again

England's Dominic Calvert-Lewin during a training session at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, England, Saturday June 26, 2021, ahead of their Euro 2020 match against Germany on Tuesday. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) AP

It’s England against Germany. At Wembley Stadium. Again.

It’ll be the round of 16 at the European Championship this time but there have been some other big ones in the past.

England beat West Germany in extra time in the 1966 World Cup final for the national team’s greatest soccer triumph. But the West Germans won 3-1 in the 1972 European Championship quarterfinals and then won on penalties in the 1996 semifinals.

The match at Wembley is the first one of the day. Sweden will face Ukraine in the late match in Glasgow.