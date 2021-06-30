The Latest: Queen’s winner Berrettini advances at Wimbledon

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates during the men's singles match against Britain's Jack Draper on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) AP

The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

___

1:40 p.m.

Queen's Club tournament champion Matteo Berrettini remained unbeaten on grass this season by defeating Guido Pella 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the first round at Wimbledon.

The hard-serving Berrettini finished with 20 aces against Pella and clinched the win with a running forehand passing shot.

The seventh-seeded Italian became the first player to win Queen's on his debut since Boris Becker in 1985 and is viewed as an outside contender at this year's Wimbledon.

He reached the semifinals at the 2019 U.S. Open and is coming off a quarterfinal run at the French Open, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

However, Berrettini has never been past the round of 16 at the All England Club.

Former U.S. Open runner-up Kei Nishikori also advanced. He beat Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

___

12:45 p.m.

Alize Cornet upset Bianca Andreescu for the second time in two weeks by beating the fifth-seeded Canadian 6-2, 6-1 in the first round at Wimbledon.

Cornet broke the former U.S. Open champion five times and sealed the victory by chasing down a shot and hitting a lob that landed just inside the baseline on match point.

Cornet also beat Andreescu in Berlin two weeks ago.

French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova cruised into the second round with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ana Bogdan.

The 16th-seeded Pavlyuchenkova took advantage of 16 unforced errors from Bogdan to win in under an hour. She reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros before losing in three sets to Barbora Krejcikova.

Camila Giorgi and 19th-seeded Karolina Muchova also advanced to the second round. They were among 27 first-round matches that had not been started or completed during the first two days because of rain delays.

___

11 a.m.

The marquee matchup on Day 3 of Wimbledon will be a rematch of the 2018 final as Novak Djokovic faces Kevin Anderson on Centre Court.

Djokovic beat Anderson in straight sets in that final and the hard-serving South African has since slipped out of the top 100 in the rankings.

Djokovic is looking for his third straight Wimbledon title and sixth overall.

Andy Murray, coming off a victory in his first Wimbledon match in four years, faces Oscar Otte of Germany.

Venus Williams faces No. 21-seeded Ons Jabeur in the women's draw, a day after her sister Serena Williams had to retire with an injury during her opening match.

The weather forecast predicts only a small chance of rain after several delays during the first two days created a backlog of matches on the schedule.