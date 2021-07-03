Stripling expected to start for Toronto against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (47-35, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (42-38, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (3-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-4, 4.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -118, Rays +100; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays head to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 18-19 on their home turf. The Toronto pitching staff averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Robbie Ray leads them with a mark of 11.7.

The Rays have gone 24-19 away from home. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .311 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .364.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 11-1. Alek Manoah earned his second victory and Marcus Semien went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Luis Patino registered his second loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 69 RBIs and is batting .338.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 37 extra base hits and is batting .235.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .303 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Rays: 4-6, .224 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), Rafael Dolis: (hand), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Josh Fleming: (calf), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Taylor Walls: (wrist).