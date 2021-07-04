Sports

Beverley suspended for a game next season for shoving Paul

The Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley takes off his jersey after being ejected from Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley takes off his jersey after being ejected from Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill AP
NEW YORK

Patrick Beverley was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Saturday after shoving Chris Paul in the back in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard will miss the first game of the 2021-22 regular season that he is eligible to play.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, ruled that Beverley committed an unsportsmanlike act when he came up behind Paul and forcefully shoved him as the teams went to their benches for a timeout with 5:49 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game Wednesday. Beverley drew a technical foul and was ejected.

Paul scored 41 points in the Suns' 130-103 victory that sent them to the NBA Finals.

  Comments  

Sports

Velasquez scheduled to start for Philadelphia against San Diego

July 04, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Mets to take on Yankees on the road

July 04, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

DeSclafani scheduled to start for Giants at Diamondbacks

July 04, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Marquez expected to start for the Rockies against the Cardinals

July 04, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Flexen scheduled to start for Seattle against Texas

July 04, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Peralta scheduled to start for Brewers at Pirates

July 04, 2021 3:21 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service