Maeda scheduled to start for Twins at Royals

Minnesota Twins (33-48, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-47, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-3, 5.56 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (6-8, 6.67 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +120, Twins -137; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Minnesota will meet on Sunday.

The Royals are 20-19 on their home turf. Kansas City is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with 50 total runs batted in.

The Twins are 16-25 on the road. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-3. Kyle Zimmer earned his fourth victory and Edward Olivares went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Griffin Jax took his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 36 extra base hits and is batting .283.

Cruz leads the Twins with 77 hits and has 45 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .263 batting average, 7.35 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Twins: 3-7, .253 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique), Cam Gallagher: (shoulder).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring), Mitch Garver: (groin).