Hendricks scheduled to start for Chicago against Cincinnati

Chicago Cubs (42-41, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (42-40, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (10-4, 3.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (6-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -120, Cubs +103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Cubs will take on the Reds Sunday.

The Reds are 22-20 on their home turf. Cincinnati has slugged .420 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .592 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Cubs are 16-28 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .271.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-2. Ryan Hendrix earned his fourth victory and Joey Votto went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Adbert Alzolay took his eighth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 44 extra base hits and is batting .340.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 74 hits and has 42 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cubs: 2-8, .201 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Ryan Tepera: (calf), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).