Vancouver Whitecaps face Real Salt Lake in Western Conference play

Real Salt Lake (3-3-4) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-6-3)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +174, Real Salt Lake +138, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps take on Real Salt Lake in a conference matchup.

The Whitecaps compiled a 9-14-0 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 6-5-0 in home matches. Vancouver averaged 1.2 goals on 3.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Real Salt Lake put together a 5-10-7 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 1-5-3 in road matches. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bruno Gaspar (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Tosaint Ricketts (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Jeizon Ramirez (injured).