Woodruff expected to start for the Brewers against Mets

Milwaukee Brewers (51-34, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (43-37, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 1.87 ERA, .78 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 4.82 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +141, Brewers -161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Milwaukee will play on Monday.

The Mets are 24-11 on their home turf. New York has slugged .369 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .474 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Brewers have gone 25-16 away from home. Milwaukee's lineup has 101 home runs this season, Avisail Garcia leads them with 15 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 15 home runs and is slugging .474.

Garcia leads the Brewers with 15 home runs and is slugging .449.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Brewers: 9-1, .280 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 48 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (knee), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).