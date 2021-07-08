Sports

No plans to move for the Hurricanes. PNC Arena finalizes lease extension

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Centennial Authority on Thursday completed the new lease agreement for PNC Arena that extends through July 2029.

The authority, an appointed group that is the arena landlord, and the Hurricanes announced in May 2020 that a term sheet on a five-year lease extension had been agreed on by both sides. It extends the Canes’ lease, which was to expire in 2024, through July 1, 2029.

The authority approved the deal at its special meeting Thursday morning at PNC Arena.

A requirement in completing the term-sheet agreement in 2020 was that the authority gain approval from the City of Raleigh and Wake County that $9 million a year through 2029 be provided through the Tri-Party Agreement, in which money annually is appropriated from the hotel and prepared food and beverage tax revenue.

The Wake County board of commissioners and the Raleigh City Council both approved the Tri-Party amendment in early October 2020. The lease extension then was turned over to attorneys for the authority and the Hurricanes for final inspection and approval.

The annual stipend of $9 million will be used to assume part of the arena operating expenses detailed in the lease extension and for other purposes including enhancement of the arena, which opened in 1999 and hosts Canes games, N.C. State men’s basketball games and other major events and concerts.

As part of the lease agreement term sheet, the authority will pay 50% of the arena operating costs each year up to $3.885 million. The authority also agreed to a reduction of the rent for fiscal 2020 of $1.78 million and no rent to be paid in the following years.

Authority chairman Tom McCormick said in May 2020 that a goal of the negotiations was that the Hurricanes “be in an average lease situation” with the other NHL teams.

“They clearly have one of the worst leases in the league,” McCormick said in May 2020.

Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. He placed second in both beat writing and breaking news in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. Previously, Steve worked for The State (Columbia, SC), Herald-Journal (Spartanburg, S.C.), The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.), Charlotte Observer and Hickory (NC) Daily Record covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly. He’s won numerous state-level press association awards. Steve graduated from Illinois State University in 1989.
