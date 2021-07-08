Montgomery scheduled to start for New York against Seattle

New York Yankees (44-41, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (45-42, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-3, 4.17 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-2, 4.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +125, Yankees -143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and New York will play on Thursday.

The Mariners are 26-19 in home games in 2020. The Seattle pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Yusei Kikuchi leads them with a mark of 9.

The Yankees are 21-19 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .376.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-4. Luis Cessa earned his second victory and Judge went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Kikuchi took his fourth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 35 extra base hits and is batting .250.

Judge leads the Yankees with 20 home runs and is batting .285.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .215 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Domingo German: (dental), Zack Britton: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo).