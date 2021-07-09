Sun beat Dream 84-72, wrap up Commissioner’s Cup spot

Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) scores around the defense of Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker (32) during a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 9, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) AP

Jonquel Jones had 24 points and 16 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 22 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 84-72 on Friday night to wrap up a spot in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship.

Connecticut (13-6) will represent the Eastern Conference in the inaugural title game Aug. 12 in Phoenix after going 8-1 in Commissioner’s Cup games. The finalists will be vying for a prize pool of a $500,000.

Brionna Jones added 16 points and nine rebounds and Briann January scored 11 points for Connecticut. Cheyenne Parker scored all 15 of her points in the first half for Atlanta (6-12).

MERCURY 85, STORM 77

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner had 29 points and 15 rebounds to help Phoenix beat Seattle.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting for the Mercury (9-9). They beat the top two teams in the WNBA standings in consecutive games with Diana Taurasi sidelined by a hip injury. Griner had 33 points Wednesday night in a 99-90 overtime win over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm (15-5) missed a chance to clinch a spot in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. Jewell Loyd had 16 points for Seattle.

The teams will meet again Sunday in Everett, Washington.

FEVER 82, LIBERTY 69

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell had 20 points and Indiana won its second straight game after losing 12 in a row, beating New York.

Danielle Robinson added 18, and Teaira McCowan had 15 points for the Fever (3-16).

Betnijah Laney had 23 points for the Liberty (10-10).