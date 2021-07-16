The Hurricanes signed another piece of the roster puzzle Friday

Carolina Hurricanes’ Morgan Geekie (67) faces off against Nashville Predators’ Rem Pitlick (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

With Saturday’s deadline to submit a list of protected players looming, the Carolina Hurricanes secured a bit more depth Friday afternoon, agreeing to terms with restricted free agent Morgan Geekie.

Geekie, who played in 36 regular-season games with the Canes this past season and three more in the team’s playoff run, signed a one-year, two-way deal and will make $750,000 at the NHL level and $75,000 at the American Hockey League level with a $125,000 guarantee.

“Morgan played well in his first full NHL season this year,” Canes President and GM Don Waddell said in a news release. “We’re excited for him to take the next steps in his development.”

Geekie had nine points during the regular season for the Canes, slotting in most of the time on the fourth line.

In the AHL this past season, Geekie played in only two games, but made the most of it, scoring four goals and adding an assist to be named the AHL Player of the Week.

Last year with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL, then the Canes’ affiliate, Geekie had 22 goals and 20 assists in 55 games. He made his NHL debut last year, as well, and in just two games, had three goals and an assist.

Carolina originally drafted Geekie in the third round, 67th overall, in the 2017 NHL Draft.