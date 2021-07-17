Contreras, Cubs rally for 4-2 victory over Diamondbacks

Sports

By SCOTT BORDOW Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits an RBI-double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits an RBI-double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Rick Scuteri AP
Phoenix

Willson Contreras capped Chicago's three-run ninth inning with a two-run homer, sending the Cubs to a 4-2 victory over the lowly Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Chicago was down 2-1 before it rallied with two out in the ninth. Rafael Ortega doubled and scored on Robinson Chirinos' pinch-hit single off Joakim Soria (1-4). Contreras then hit a drive to left for his 14th homer.

Rex Brothers (3-2) got three outs for the win, and All-Star Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 21st save. It was career save No. 369 for Kimbrel, snapping a tie with Jonathan Papelbon for ninth on baseball's all-time list.

It was the Cubs' first win when trailing entering the ninth inning since Sept. 12, 2020, at Milwaukee.

