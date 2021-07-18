Gilbert, Mariners to face Sandoval, Angels

Seattle Mariners (49-44, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (46-45, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.51 ERA, .95 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -130, Mariners +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners head to face the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Angels are 27-21 on their home turf. Los Angeles is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 72 total runs batted in.

The Mariners are 20-24 in road games. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .293, led by Ty France with a mark of .348.

The Angels won the last meeting 9-4. Alex Cobb earned his seventh victory and Taylor Ward went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Yusei Kikuchi took his fifth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 33 home runs and is batting .270.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 22 home runs and is slugging .507.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .290 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .206 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip), Jake Bauers: (undisclosed).