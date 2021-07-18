Valdez expected to start for the Astros against White Sox

Houston Astros (56-37, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (55-36, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.98 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (7-3, 2.31 ERA, .95 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -121, Astros +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Houston will square off on Sunday.

The White Sox are 32-15 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .419 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .454 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Astros are 27-18 in road games. Houston has hit 118 home runs as a team this season. Jose Altuve leads the team with 20, averaging one every 16.3 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 10-1. Lucas Giolito earned his eighth victory and Tim Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Jake Odorizzi took his fifth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 16 home runs and is slugging .454.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .502.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Astros: 6-4, .200 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Brooks Raley: (health and safety protocols), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Zack Greinke: (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).