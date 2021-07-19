Here’s when the Hurricanes will play their 2021 NHL preseason games

PNC Arena, the home of the Carolina Hurricanes, is decked out for the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes will host Nashville on Monday May 17. rwillett@newsobserver.com

A pair of recent playoff opponents highlight the Carolina Hurricanes’ preseason schedule this fall as the NHL returns to a more familiar schedule.

The Canes will play four exhibition games, two at home and two on the road, against playoff foes nashville and Tampa Bay.

The Hurricanes will open their 2021 preseason schedule against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Lightning at PNC Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Carolina will travel to Amalie Arena to face the Lightning on Friday, Oct. 1.

The Hurricanes will then play a home-and-home series against the Nashville Predators, hosting Nashville at PNC Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and visiting Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The NHL regular season schedule is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Canes exhibition schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 28: vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1: at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct 5: vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9: at Nashville, 8 p.m.