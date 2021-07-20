Winthrop athletic director leaving for new job at Power 5 school

The Winthrop athletic director job is now up for grabs.

Ken Halpin, who served as athletic director at the Rock Hill university since May 2016, is leaving for a Big Ten athletics administration job, a source within the Eagles’ athletic department told The Herald.

His new school and exact new job were not immediately known, but it’s expected to be made official in the coming days.

The Winthrop athletic department celebrated several successes on Halpin’s watch. Among them: three Big South Championship tournament men’s basketball titles (2017, 2019, 2020, 2021); two women’s tennis conference championships; one volleyball conference championship; and three baseball regular season conference titles.

He also made several hires in his tenure — none more anticipated than men’s basketball coach Mark Prosser, who he hired in April after former coach Pat Kelsey left for College of Charleston. He also hired the women’s basketball coach Semeka Randall Lay this spring and volleyball coach Chuck Rey in 2018.

Another noteworthy milestone for Winthrop athletics under Halpin was the implementation of the Eagles’ esports program. In the fall of 2019, Winthrop became only the third NCAA Division I school — joining Marquette University and Wagner College — to have an esports team as part of its athletics department. (The program’s League of Legends team won a national championship in June.)

Halpin was also at the helm when the men’s and women’s tennis programs were discontinued at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cut was one of a constellation of reductions the university made, Winthrop officials explained, in preparation for a “fiscally tight” year post-pandemic.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.