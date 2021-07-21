Amile Jefferson’s Duke ‘story’ has a new chapter

Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) reacts after a basket during the first half of their NCAA tournament game against South Carolina on March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

It’s been nearly a decade since Duke became part of Amile Jefferson’s life and he’s glad that bond remains as strong as ever.

A three-time captain under coach Mike Krzyzewski during his playing days from 2012-2017, Jefferson is returning to campus as the program’s director of player development, the school announced Wednesday.

Krzyzewski announced late last month that he planned to add Jefferson to the staff.

“This is an honor to be back at Duke and I’m so grateful to Coach Krzyzewski for considering me for this opportunity,” Jefferson said in a statement released by Duke. “I’d also like to thank Coach (Jon) Scheyer for his help through the process and look forward to his leadership in the future. Duke has been a part of my story and my life and it’s a privilege to give back to the program and the university that has meant so much. I can’t wait to work with these guys -- helping them develop, grow and learn -- and be a small part of something bigger than myself.”

Jefferson played on Duke’s 2015 NCAA championship team and was a senior captain on the 2017 team that won the ACC championship.

“It is a thrill to have Amile back in our program,” Krzyzewski said in a statement on Wednesday. “Amile is truly one of the best representatives of Duke Basketball as a fierce competitor who never took a day off — whether it was in a game, on the practice court, and more importantly in the classroom. This position serves such an important role in helping our players develop personally, socially and athletically. I’m so proud of the man he has become, and know there are few better to take on this opportunity.”

NCAA rules only allow a head coach and three assistant coaches to work with players on the court and recruit. Those roles are currently filled by Krzyzewski, associate head coaches Jon Scheyer and Chris Carrawell and assistant coach Nolan Smith.

Of course, Krzyzewski will retire from his head coaching duties when the upcoming season ends with Scheyer taking over as head coach. That will open up an assistant coaching role and this puts Jefferson in line for a promotion at that time.