Seattle Kraken expansion draft must include a Canes player. Here’s who it’s reported to be.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Morgan Geekie (67) faces off against Nashville Predators’ Rem Pitlick (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

The NHL expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken is set to begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN2.

Leaks about the Kraken’s picks began much earlier.

The Carolina Hurricanes could be losing forward Morgan Geekie when the Kraken’s official selections are announced by the league on ESPN2. That was reported on social media Wednesday by Frank Servavalli of DailyFaceoff.Com Hockey and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, their reports based on unnamed sources.

The Hurricanes said Wednesday they will not learn the Kraken’s official selection until Wednesday night.

The Kraken, who begin play in the 2021-22 season, will stock their new roster in Wednesday’s draft, taking one player from each NHL team except the Vegas Golden Knights, who entered the league in 2017 as an expansion team.

The Kraken hope to follow the lead of the Golden Knights, who took advantage of the expansion draft to piece together a team competitive from the start. The Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup finals in 2018.

There was speculation before Wednesday that the Kraken might take defenseman Dougie Hamilton, soon to be an unrestricted free agent, as their Canes pick. The Kraken could still pursue Hamilton as a free-agent signing if he’s not re-signed by the Canes before July 28, when free agency begins.

A lot of the focus the past few days has been on Canes forward Nino Niederreiter and defenseman Jake Bean, who were left unprotected for the expansion draft by Carolina, giving the Kraken the option of taking a 20-goal scorer in Niederreiter or a 23-year-old D-man in Bean, a former first-round pick by the Canes.

The Kraken turned in their list of draft selections to the league Wednesday morning. The leaks soon began.

Geekie, 23, recently signed a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina that will pay him $750,000 at the NHL level in 2021-22. A native of Strathclair, Manitoba, he was a third-round draft pick — the 67th overall selection — by Carolina in 2017.

Geekie’s coming off an indifferent 2020-21 season with the Canes in which he played 36 games, mostly on the fourth line, and finished with three goals and nine assists.

Geekie was used in the Canes’ lineup in three of the Stanley Cup playoff games against the Tampa Bay Lightning, averaging about seven minutes of ice time.

Geekie’s most memorable moments with the Canes came when he made his NHL debut in the 2019-20 season. He had two goals and an assist in a Match 8, 2020 game against Pittsburgh, then scored again two nights later in a road game against Detroit.

The pandemic soon put an end to the 2019-20 regular season. When play resumed in August 2020, Geekie was a nonfactor in the playoffs in the Toronto bubble. He had one assist in eight games.

Geekie will be remembered for one of the most memorable quotes of the 2020-21 season that quickly went viral. On a media zoom call on April 29, he was asked how quickly he’s able to handle losses and begin concentrating on the next game.

“If we stick to our game, at the end of the day you can’t out-pizza the Hut, you know what I mean?” he said.