Chicago Fire host Toronto FC in Eastern Conference action

Toronto FC (2-8-4) vs. Chicago Fire (3-8-3)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC takes on the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home in the 2020 season. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 39.

Toronto FC compiled a 13-5-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 6-3-2 in road games. Toronto FC averaged 1.5 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Johan Kappelhof, Francisco Calvo, Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured).

Toronto FC: Eriq Zavaleta, Quentin Westberg (injured), Ayo Akinola, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Kemar Lawrence, Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).