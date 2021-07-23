Charlotte Observer Logo
New York City FC hosts Orlando City SC, looks for 4th straight home victory

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Orlando City SC (7-3-4) vs. New York City FC (6-5-2)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -132, Orlando City SC +336, Draw +284; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC hosts Orlando City SC looking to prolong a three-game home winning streak.

New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall and 7-3-0 at home during the 2020 season. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season, averaging 1.8 per game.

Orlando City SC put together an 11-4-8 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-3-5 in road games. Orlando City SC averaged 2.1 goals on five shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Sean Johnson, Heber (injured), James Sands, Talles Magno (injured).

Orlando City SC: Ruan (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured), Daryl Dike.

