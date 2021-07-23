Gonzalez expected to start for the Rockies against Dodgers

Colorado Rockies (42-54, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-39, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 5.99 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Dodgers: David Price (4-0, 3.12 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -342, Rockies +260; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The Dodgers are 31-17 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .423 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the club with a .565 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Rockies have gone 9-34 away from home. Colorado has slugged .393 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a mark of .472.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-5. Mychal Givens earned his third victory and Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Phil Bickford registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 22 home runs and has 59 RBIs.

Raimel Tapia leads the Rockies with 96 hits and is batting .282.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .271 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (lumbar strain), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb).