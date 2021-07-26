Lawrie, Regula, sisters of MLBers, pitch 4-hitter for Canada

Canada pitched a big league sister act at Italy in the Olympic softball tournament.

Danielle Lawrie, the 34-year-old sister of former major leaguer Brett Lawrie, allowed an unearned run and four hits over three innings in Canada's 8-1, six-inning victory over Italy on Monday.

Regula (1-0), the 39-year-old sister of retired All-Star outfielder Jason Bay, struck out five in three hitless innings.

Lawrie credited her parents, Russ and Cheryl Lawrie,

“I think the one thing that my dad and mom, mostly my dad, instilled at a young age is just that competitive piece,” Lawrie said. “And Brett and I were constantly battling all the time, whether it was doing the dishes or playing baseball.

"For a young kid, we trained a lot. And now that I'm a mom, I don't know if I would put my kids through that. But it's also what made the woman that I am today, is that constant grind. I mean, we would go on camping trips and we would be having to go and train at crack — 8 a.m., getting up and going to train. So it's just the little things that have been instilled in us.”

Jason Bay, 42, was a three-time All-Star who batted .266 with 222 homers and 754 RBIs for San Diego (2003), Pittsburgh (2003-08), Boston (2008-09), the New York Mets (2010-12) and Seattle (2013).

Brett Lawrie, 31, was a second baseman and third baseman who hit .261 with 71 homers and 253 RBIs for the Toronto Blue Jays (2011-14), Oakland Athletics (2015) and Chicago White Sox (2016).

“Brett is as loyal as ever,” Danielle said. “He's been watching every single game this week on the edge of his seat, so it's been kind of cool to know that even though he's out of the game now, he's still family through and through, and I'm not in this position if it's not for my family, at all."

Canada will play for the bronze medal on Tuesday.