The Hurricanes extended qualifying offers to five players Monday. Here’s who they are

Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates during a pre-game warm up prior to the Hurricanes’ game against Nashville on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates during a pre-game warm up prior to the Hurricanes' game against Nashville on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Carolina Hurricanes have extended qualifying offers to five of the team’s six restricted free agents ahead of Monday’s deadline.

The team tabbed The Canes extended qualifying offers to forwards Warren Foegele, Andrei Svechnikov and Egor Korshkov, defenseman Maxime Lajoie and goalie Dylan Wells. As restricted free agents, the Canes have exclusive negotiating rights with the players, and have the right to match an offer sheet tendered by another organization.

The lone RFA the Canes did not tender was goalie Jeremy Helvig.

This story will be updated.

