New York City FC hosts Columbus after 2 consecutive shutout wins

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Columbus Crew (6-3-6) vs. New York City FC (7-5-2)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -204, Columbus +543, Draw +322; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC heads into a matchup with Columbus after notching two straight shutout wins.

New York City FC finished 12-8-3 overall and 7-3-0 at home in the 2020 season. New York City FC scored 42 goals a season ago and registered 29 assists.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall a season ago while going 2-5-5 on the road. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Sean Johnson, Heber (injured), James Sands, Talles Magno (injured).

Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Artur (injured), Gyasi Zardes, Luis Diaz, Liam Fraser, Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

