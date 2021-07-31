Nani scores late, lifts Orlando City over Atlanta United

Orlando City midfielder Andres Perea (21) attempts a header on goal between Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez (2) and goalkeeper Alec Kann during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP) AP

Nani scored on a late header and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Friday night to move into second place in the Eastern Conference.

Nani got behind the back line of the defense to finish Silvester van der Water’s in-swinging cross in the 87th minute, giving Orlando (8-4-4) its first lead of the match.

Oriando City tied it at 2 in the 79th minute when van der Water headed down Benji Michel’s header pass.

Josef Martínez scored for Atlanta 48 seconds into the match with a right-footed blast from a step behind the penalty arc.

Kyle Smith tied it at 1 for Orlando in the 43rd minute, heading home Nani’s cross. It was the third goal by an Orlando City defender in the last 87 matches.

Atlanta United (2-6-8) retook the lead in the 66th minute on Marcelino Moreno’s right-footed shot from outside the penalty area.